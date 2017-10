Home Indiana Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm Kicks Off Saturday October 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

The Citivan Zombie Farm is also occurring in Newburgh. It is set for Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

It’s a fully accessible, family friendly afternoon of fun and games.

You’ll find inflatables, facing painting, and scare free tours of the zombie farm on Vann Road.

Kids can wear their best Halloween costumes too.

Admission is $5 per person, and all the proceeds are going to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

