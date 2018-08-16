Crossroads Christian Church searching for new lead pastor

Crossroads Christian Church in Newburgh is officially looking for a new lead pastor.

Parishioners say the former lead pastor, Patrick Garcia, is no longer with the congregation and teaching pastor Rick Kyle is also leaving.

The Elders of Crossroads Christian Church released this statement:

“The Elders of Crossroads Christian Church have announced that a search will begin immediately for a new lead/senior pastor. This is not a result of any moral failure on the part of the most recent lead pastor, Patrick Garcia. This decision was due primarily to philosophical differences in church leadership. Teaching pastor, Rick Kyle, will also be leaving the church. We wish nothing but the best for these leaders who will be pursuing new ministry roles. We affirm our remaining Crossroads pastors and staff, knowing that they will continue to minister with excellence in the communities we serve. Our vision remains steadfast “To connect everyone, everywhere to Jesus by multiplying leaders, campuses, and churches.”

The Elders are also asking parishioners to wait to comment until church services this weekend.

Weekend services are on Saturday at 5:30PM and Sunday at 9AM and 10:45AM.

