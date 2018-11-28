Newburgh’s streets will be alive with carolers, musicians, chestnuts roasting and citizens dressed in garb of days gone by this weekend, and you can join the celebration!

I love Christmas in Newburgh…

Step back to the 1880’s in olde downtown Newburgh by the Ohio River. Streets will be alive with carolers, musicians, chestnuts roasting and citizens dressed in garb of days gone by. Stop by town hall for a visit with Santa while you’re out getting your holiday shopping done.

Newburgh Celebrates Christmas is this weekend in downtown Newburgh.

Enjoy carolers, musicians, chestnuts roasting…and my main man, Santa!

Stay late Saturday night to enjoy the Festival of Trees!

And get some shopping done in the many locally owned boutiques and pop up shops.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.





