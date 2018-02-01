Home Indiana Newburgh To Celebrate Second Annual Chocolate Walk February 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

You can bring your sweetheart or your sweet tooth to the second annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk this weekend. It wraps shopping, chocolate, and giving back all into one event.

More than 30 businesses are participating in the event and hoping to bring new faces into their stores while benefiting the Newburgh Food Pantry.

The businesses are asking for a $10 donation for the chocolate to give back to the Newburgh Food Pantry.

This event kicks off Friday, February 2nd in downtown Newburgh, and continues through Saturday, February 3rd.

Time depends on the retailers hours of operation. Participating businesses include:

– 2nd Chances

– 321 Vintage

– Amerie

– Cleo’s Bakery

– Edgewater Grille

– Edward Jones – Thomas McCool

– ERA 1st Advantage Realty

– Feather Your Nest

– Flutter

– Garland Vision Boutique

– The Heart of Newburgh

– Historic Newburgh Visitor Center

– Hooray Children’s Boutique

– Honeysuckle Finds

– Honey Vinyl Music Studio

– Impulse Salon & Spa

– Integrity Insurance Advisors

– Kerri Leach Photography

– Livewell

– Lucid Coffee

– Mulberry Jeans Accents

– Newburgh Museum

– Pet Food Center

– Simple Extravagance Boutique

– Sunburst Stained Glass

– The Barefoot Cottage

– The Come Up Shoppe

– The Refinery

– The Tin Fish

– Venue 328

– Water Lilies Boutique

To get more information about this event, visit Newburgh Chocolate Walk.

