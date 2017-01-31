Home Indiana Newburgh to Celebrate its 1st Annual Chocolate Walk January 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

You can bring your sweetheart or your sweet tooth to the first ever Newburgh Chocolate Walk this weekend. More than 20 businesses will participate in this event that wraps shopping, chocolate, and giving back all into one. Residents can make a $10 donation to receive a Chocolate Walk bag along with a guide listing all the participating businesses. It’s a great way to get people to shop locally, enjoy food at the downtown restaurants and explore the area. The event begins Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th.

Time depends on the retailers hours of operation. Participating locations include:

– 2nd Chances

– 321 Vintage

– Amerie

– Cleo’s Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches

– Country Gentleman Antiques

– Décor and More

– Edgewater Grille

– ERA First Advantage Realty

– Feather Your Nest

– Heart of Newburgh

– Honey Vinyl Music Studios

– Honeysuckle Finds

– Impulse Salon & Spa

– Livewell / Upgrade Café

– Mulberry Jeans

– Pet Food Center

– Scatterd Art

– The Come Up Shoppe

– The Refinery

– The Shop at Historic Newburgh

– Venue 328

– Zen





