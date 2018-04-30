Newburgh Arts Commission Plans Riverfront Amphitheater

Newburgh residents and visitors can expect a new attraction. That’s if enough money can be raised before the fall.

For more than 15 years, officials have been discussing bringing a new arts and culture venue to the town of Newburgh. Thanks to the efforts of the Newburgh Arts Commission, a new amphitheater is planned for the heart of the Old Lock and Dam. Now they’re hoping fundraising will come through so they can break ground sooner rather than later.

It is a mission to put Newburgh, Indiana on the map for tourism. Newburgh town officials say jobs, activities and events have come and gone in the small town but they’re trying to find ways to get more people to visit for longer periods of time. They’re hoping the Riverfront Amphitheater will be a hub of activity for the community. The chair of the Newburgh Arts Commission, Leanne Hughes says, “This is where we have the Wine Art and Jazz festival that’s coming up in just a couple of weeks. The fireworks, the Fiddler fest. This is a park that already does the things that an amphitheater would be a great venue for.”

After the recent privatization of God’s Garden, planning officials say it will be another serene setting for weddings and receptions for couples and families. The design will feature a roofline that reflects the waves of the river along with concrete wings that will shelter performers. The project itself should run about $500,000. The town has about $180,000 on hand and needs another $175,000 by October 1st. Once that money is raised, they can apply for a $250,000 grant. The structure and stage area will be completed during phase one and Newburgh’s famous Little Red Brick House will be included in phase two. The house will be part of the service building and used for concessions. All in an effort to highlight the culture of historic Newburgh.

Carol Schaefer says, “It’s to enlighten residents as far as what our arts can offer in our community. That’s a great quality of life to be able to offer any kind of enhancement to the arts.”

Officials say taxpayers wont have to worry about paying anything out of pocket since all of the funding is coming from donations and pledges. Yet anyone could easily be part of what could be a future gem in the community. The Newburgh Arts Commission says it would like to see the community participate with its buy a brick fund raiser.

