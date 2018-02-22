Home Indiana Evansville Newborns Receive Red Hats To Promote Heart Health Month February 22nd, 2018 Veronica DeKett Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh

The Women’s Hospital and the Heart Hospital are promoting heart health with a heart warming program. It’s Heart Health Month, and every baby born in the month of February gets a special red hat.

The Healthy Hearts from the Start Program provides every baby born in the month of February with a red hat, along with information on the heart health for the family.

Volunteers make and donate 300 different hats every year for the new bundles of joy. This program encourages young families to begin healthy lifestyles from a young age.

Becky Malotte said, “If we can start those healthy patterns very early in life, not only are we helping the next generation, but then as a family. Our goal is for families to also adopt those lifestyles. So as a young family you go for a walk together with the kids, you go out and play, you stay active, you prepare meals that are heavier in veggies, fruits and vegetables and less in fats.”

Every February baby also has their portrait taken wearing their red hat.

