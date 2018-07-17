Home Kentucky Mother Arrested After not Checking Newborn into Hospital July 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s office responded to a complaint at an Owensboro residence and found a newborn that had not been checked into the hospital.

The deputies arrested Alicia Joy Payne after a complaint alleged that she had a newborn that she refused to take to the hospital. It also mentioned possible drug activity in the home.

Once inside the home at 6936 Lamplite Circle, deputies say they found Jason Harrington and Payne hiding in the master bedroom with the infant child. Both Harrington and Payne gave false identities and dates of birth to the deputies. Deputies say drug materials were in plain sight during the questioning process.

Both were detained, and a search of the house was conducted. Deputies say they found multiple drug related items that were in close proximity to the infant.

The child is currently in the care of Social Services. Both Payne and Harrington were arrested and taken to the Daviess County Jail.

