Newborn Surrendered at Fire Station Under Safe Haven Law July 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A young parent surrendered a newborn baby to an Indianapolis fire department Sunday evening the same day the Safe Haven Law allowing parents to drop their newborns off in baby boxes at fire stations went into effect.

Decatur Township Firefighters took it to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Officials think the parent, in this case, knew there would be a box at that location, and allowed him or her to make that difficult but safe decision.

The Decatur Township Fire Department will be the third Safe Haven Baby Box site in Indiana and the first in Indianapolis.

The safe haven box was supposed to be completed at station 74 Sunday, but it was delayed because of permit restrictions.

