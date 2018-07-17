Home Kentucky Newborn Baby Found In Trailer, Owensboro Couple Facing Charges July 17th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky, Owensboro

Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call Monday night after a neighbor called. They concerned about a woman who may have given birth.

“About four o’clock this morning I looked down the street and I seen some patrol cars down there, the sheriff’s car rather and I didn’t know what was going on, so I just sat here and watched and then finally they just left about 5:30 and that was it,” says Gary Ashley, a neighbor who was home during this incident. When deputies arrived, they found a man and two women, one who had a baby the day before, but that’s not all they found.

“Drugs, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit 100 dollar bills, and also one of the young ladies have had a child the day before. She had it in the tub of the trailer,” says Chief Deputy Barry Smith of Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors say they didn’t know what was happening inside the home.

“I don’t know what goes on around here. I mind my own business and people, no. We just all watch out for each other. That’s it,” says Ashley. However, the mother was wanted by authorities.

“The young lady that had the baby was actually wanted on some warrants in one of our local Kentucky counties for bail jumping and other charges,” says Chief Deputy Barry Smith.

Officials say it took a while identifying the people because they wouldn’t give authorities their real names. Officials say it took a while identifying the people because they wouldn’t give authorities their real names. They say the newborn baby and mother are being treated in the hospital. “But the baby is in social services here at this point and time,” says Chief Deputy Smith.

