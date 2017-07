Home Indiana New York to Use Textalyzer Device to Bust Distracted Drivers July 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The state of New York is considering the use of a device known as a “Textalyzer”.

It allows police to determine whether a driver was texting before a serous crash.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he has ordered his Traffic Safety Committee to look into the technology.

Critics, through, are questioning whether the use of a “Textalyzer” would violate personal privacy.

Comments

comments