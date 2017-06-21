New York Mets Picks Up Kentucky Wesleyan’s Matt Pobereyko

According to a tweet by Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball, former KWC pitcher Matt Pobereyko has been picked up by the New York Mets.

The former Panther has been playing for the Florence Freedom, a member of the Frontier League with the Evansville Otters. Pobereyko played for the Freedom after spending time with the Palm Desert Coyotes of the California Winter League. Out west, he posted a 1.05 ERA in nine relief appearances (13.1 innings), while striking out 17, walking two, and allowing just six hits. He also tossed two shutout innings, three strikeouts, with the Bay Area Bootleggers in the playoffs.

Pobereyko pitched three seasons at Kentucky Wesleyan after spending two years at South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois. at KWC, he was a first-team all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection and four-time conference pitcher of the week. He also topped all of Division II baseball with nine wins in 2015, finishing the season with a 1.84 ERA and a school-record 104 strikeouts (33 walks) in 73.1 innings pitched. In a complete game no-hitter against Alderson Broaddus, he shattered KWC’s single-game strikeout record with 18.

