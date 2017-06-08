New York Avenue House Fire Update

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of a house fire on south New York Avenue in Evansville.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at a vacant home on the southeast side of the city.

No one was home at the time of the fire but the homeowner says they’ve been trying to get the home torn down for the past year.

After the fire, the building commission came back to inspect the home.

Officials now say they’ve moved the date to raze the home and it will likely to be torn down by this Friday.

