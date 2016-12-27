New Year’s Resolutions for the Family and Fit-4-All

44News This Morning Anchor spoke with Christa Kramer from the YMCA to talk about New Year’s Resolutions for the whole family and Fit-4-All. And Carrie Rice joined them as well.

The best way to fulfill New Year’s Resolutions is by making it a family activity, setting different resolutions for different ages, rewards, and serving as a role model.

Fit-4-All is happening Saturday, January 7th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dunigan Family Y on the east side. Registration opens at 8 a.m. And the first classes begin at 8:30 a.m. Most classes are only 30 minutes and it is free and open to the community.

For more information, visit YMCA South Western Indiana.

