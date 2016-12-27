44News | Evansville, IN

New Year’s Resolutions for the Family and Fit-4-All

December 27th, 2016 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News This Morning Anchor spoke with Christa Kramer from the YMCA to talk about New Year’s Resolutions for the whole family and Fit-4-All. And Carrie Rice joined them as well.

The best way to fulfill New Year’s Resolutions is by making it a family activity, setting different resolutions for different ages, rewards, and serving as a role model.

Fit-4-All is happening Saturday, January 7th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dunigan Family Y on the east side. Registration opens at 8 a.m. And the first classes begin at 8:30 a.m. Most classes are only 30 minutes and it is free and open to the community.

For more information, visit YMCA South Western Indiana.

