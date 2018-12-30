New Years Resolution Workout Goals for 2019

Now that the holiday season is behind us, many await what the new year will bring. This is why some try to narrow what they have in mind with a resolution. Those who exercise regularly also add what they think can be helpful to those starting out the new year lifting weights.

” Do what you think is fun. It’s always good to have a lot of variety in your workout so you don’t get board,” said Bob’s Gym Visitor Ryan Williams. Many people have different body goals for their new year’s resolution such as burning carbohydrates.

” I would say my new year’s resolution in terms would be a lean bulk we experimented this year with some carbs and we learned that 2.5 grams per body weight maybe is a little too much. I’m gonna cut down to 1.5 and see what happens,” said Bob’s Gym Visitor Levi Porter.

Gyms in the Tri State such as Bob’s Gym in Evansville offers a number of activities and classes for those eager to hit the gym soon. According to the Director of Personal Training Tony Maslan, the number of people that come to the gym increases during the month of January but some no longer return after some time has passed. He also shares what people can do to meet their new years resolution when it comes to working out.

” My biggest challenge to people is if they are wanting to make a change to their health and fitness is commit to still being here a year from now. If you can commit to showing up and doing something active on purpose three or four days a week and a year from now you’re still showing up and being active three or four days a week, you’re going to be in a much better place. You’re gonna be happy with what you have accomplished within the last year,” said Bob’s Gym Director of Personal Training Tony Maslan.

