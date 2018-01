Home Kentucky Henderson New Year’s Eve Party Leads to A Man Being Shot January 1st, 2018 John Werne Henderson

Sheriff’s Deputies in Henderson County are looking for suspects in a late night shooting last night. It happened in the 11,000 block of US 41 South around 10:30 p.m.

According to a police report, the victim got into a fight with two men at a New Year’s Eve party. As the men left, they pulled handguns and fired at the victim. The victim was hit in the abdomen and went to the hospital to be treated. There is no word on his condition.

Comments

comments