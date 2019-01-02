New Year Brings New Group of Community Leaders

With the start of the new year comes a new group of community leaders eager to begin their new roles.

In Vanderburgh County, a number of newly-elected officials were sworn into office inside of the Old Courthouse.

Democrat Jeff Hatfield was excited to take the reigns as the newest Vanderburgh County Commissioner. Hatfield says he is eager to get to work and is excited to see what 2019 brings.

Hatfield says some of the big issues he’s concerned about as commissioner include increasing the size of the jail as well as finding money to repair damaged roads.

In Gibson County, multiple freshly elected officials were sworn into office as 2019 kicked off.

County Commissioner Gerald Bledsoe says they’re working on changes for 2019, including over crowding and under staffing issues at the county jail.

Gibson County commissioners are also looking into updating county roadway equipment in the New Year.

