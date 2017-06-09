New WIC Guidelines to Help Hoosiers

Every year Indiana looks to help low income Hoosiers through its Women, Infants, and Children program. The program aids those low incomes families by providing low cost meals they can pick up at grocery stores. Now more Hoosiers than ever will be able to take advantage of the program.

This comes after the guidelines were changed for the WIC program. The total household income has been raised to more low income families will be eligible for this program. As of right now there are 143,000 eligible residents for this program.

