New Website for Sesame Street

There’s a new way to get to Sesame Street. Sesame Workshop is working with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to launch “Sesame Street in Communities”. The initiative is designed to support community providers, parents and caregivers to help kids grow smarter, stronger and kinder.

The digital platform includes hundreds of videos, activities storybooks and games in English and Spanish, all featuring the Sesame Street Muppets.

The Muppets are in situations to help teach kids the importance of things like reading and writing and developing healthy habits.

To see the new site full of activities, visit Sesame Street in Communities.

Comments

comments