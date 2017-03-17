Home Illinois New Website Launched for Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fames March 17th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

The Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fames has launched a new website.

The site was made to give locals information on the new Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fames.

The website is set up to honor sports figures in the area who have had an impact on the community.

“We created the Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fames to preserve the past, present, and future, inspiring teams, players, and contributors of our area’s sports,” Founder of the Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fames said. “Our new online destination will give us the capability to reach ball fans nationally.”

Baseball, semi-pro baseball, basketball, football, and golf will be featured on the site.

The website will also encompass Hall of Famers, upcoming events, local fundraisers, and annual inductee banquets.

The Greater Evansville Ball Hall of Fames geographically covers the following counties:

Indiana: Davies, DuBois, Gibson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick

Illinois: Gallatin, Edwards, Wabash, White, Saline, Richland, Wayne

Kentucky: Davies, Hancock, Henderson, Ohio, Union, Webster

Comments

comments