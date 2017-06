Home Indiana Evansville New Website Allows People To Turn In An Arsonist June 23rd, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Fire Department has unveiled a new website it hopes will help investigators catch more fire bugs.

The website is set up specifically to allow people to run in suspected arsonists.

The site has step by step instructions on how to submit a tip. It can be found through the city’s website: vanderburghgov.org

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

