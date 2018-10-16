Home Kentucky New Weather Siren Testing Schedule in Union County October 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

People living in the cities of Morganfield, Sturgis, and Uniontown can expect to hear weather sirens every Wednesday at Noon from now on.

Union County 911 is telling residents that sirens will be tested simultaneously in all three cities each Wednesday beginning October 24th.

In the past the weather sirens have only been activated for Tornado warnings, and having them activated for Severe Thunderstorm warnings will only provide more advance warning for all citizens during extreme weather emergencies.

From October 24th and onward, Union County 911 will activate the weather sirens for any Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm warnings

