Home Kentucky New Warning System Installed At Union County Intersection April 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A new warning system designed to reduce the number of crashes is being installed at an intersection in Union County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is installing the Intersection Conflict Warning System (ICWS) at the U.S. 60 Bypass and KY56 intersection in Morganfield.

This is only the fourth system of its kind to be installed in the Commonwealth.

KYTC officials say the new system replaces the old overhead beacons that currently warn drivers when traffic is approaching.

Once the new system begins operating, the existing overhead warning beacons will be removed.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area during the installation process.

The system is expected to go into service in about 45 days.

About 5,000 vehicles travel through the intersection each day.

Comments

comments