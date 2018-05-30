New Vaccine Requirements in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public health is requiring all school-aged children to have two new vaccines, effective July 1st.

All Kentucky students from kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to receive a two-dose series of the Hepatitis A vaccine.

Students aged 16 or older will be required to gave two doses of the meningitis vaccine, which means some children may require a booster.

These vaccines are meant to protect children from two potentially life-threatening diseases. Your child’s immunization records can be reviewed with your pediatrician to determine what vaccines or boosters he or she will need.

Children who are homeschooled must submit an up to date immunization certificate to participate in any public or private school activities.

You can schedule an appointment today for your child’s immunizations by contacting any of these six locations:

Methodist Pediatrics – Elm

2000 North Elm Street, Suite 1B

Henderson, KY 42420

270-844-8144

Methodist Pediatrics – Imperial

110 Third Street, Suite 180

Henderson, KY 42420

270-827-3573

Methodist Family Practice – Morganfield

1284 US Hwy. 60 West

Morganfield, KY 42437

270-389-2323

Webster County Family Medicine

1355 US Hwy. 41A South

Dixon, KY 42409

270-639-9101

Methodist Family Medicine – Eighth Street

319 Eighth Street, Suite 1

Henderson, KY 42420

270-827-5657

Methodist Family Medicine – Elm

2000 North Elm Street, Suite 1A

Henderson, KY 42420

270-869-0401

Comments

comments