New Vaccine Requirements in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public health is requiring all school-aged children to have two new vaccines, effective July 1st.
All Kentucky students from kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to receive a two-dose series of the Hepatitis A vaccine.
Students aged 16 or older will be required to gave two doses of the meningitis vaccine, which means some children may require a booster.
These vaccines are meant to protect children from two potentially life-threatening diseases. Your child’s immunization records can be reviewed with your pediatrician to determine what vaccines or boosters he or she will need.
Children who are homeschooled must submit an up to date immunization certificate to participate in any public or private school activities.
You can schedule an appointment today for your child’s immunizations by contacting any of these six locations:
Methodist Pediatrics – Elm
2000 North Elm Street, Suite 1B
Henderson, KY 42420
270-844-8144
Methodist Pediatrics – Imperial
110 Third Street, Suite 180
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-3573
Methodist Family Practice – Morganfield
1284 US Hwy. 60 West
Morganfield, KY 42437
270-389-2323
Webster County Family Medicine
1355 US Hwy. 41A South
Dixon, KY 42409
270-639-9101
Methodist Family Medicine – Eighth Street
319 Eighth Street, Suite 1
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-5657
Methodist Family Medicine – Elm
2000 North Elm Street, Suite 1A
Henderson, KY 42420
270-869-0401