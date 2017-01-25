New Unemployment Numbers for Indiana Released

New jobs number out today and Indiana’s unemployment rate is now at 4% for the month of December and state officials say that’s the lowest point since 2001.

State officials say Indiana’s total labor force is at more than 3.3 million. Statistics show the rate has fallen to 4% from 4.6% over the course of a year.

Overall the state’s labor force increased by more than 28,400 workers but it saw a loss of 6,000 private-sector jobs.

Most of those losses, about 5,900, were in the private education services sector.

The lowest unemployment rate in our area is Dubois County at 2.8%. The highest unemployment rate is Pike County at 4.2%.

The national U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7% during December. Indiana’s rate fell two-tenths of a percent from 4.2% in November.

