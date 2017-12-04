Home Kentucky New Trial Disposes Of Opioids-Deterra Drug Deactivation Pouches December 4th, 2017 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The Henderson County Sheriff’s office announced today a trial program in four Kentucky counties, Mccraken, Flloyd, Perry, and Henderson county, to decrease the opioid problem in our area with Deterra drug deactivation pouches.

Officials say it’s simple, quick to use, and it’s free.

The plan is to distribute these drug deactivation pouches to the public to dispose of unwanted drugs in an eco-friendly way.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear came up with a program, partnering with local law enforcement, and community partners.

All a person needs to do is follow simple instructions provided on the pouch.

The Deterra pouch deactivates more than pills – and anyone can use them.

Henderson County Sheriff Brady says, “It can neutralize patches that you may have, and also some liquids.”

It’s an idea that’s getting praise already – from officials and the general public.

Henderson county isn’t alone in this effort.

Two community partner’s were selected to provide pouches to those in need.

“You can come by the Henderson county sheriffs office, or the Henderson City Police Department, or St. Anthony’s hospice and get a couple of packets for free.”

Old pills from relatives, and in medicine cabinets can get into the hands of kids – and these pouches can help prevent a potentially serious accident.

“Don’t wait until you have a problem. Don’t leave those drugs in your medicine cabinet until one of the children, or a neighbor comes over.”

The Henderson county program is expected to provide ten thousand drug deactivation pouches.

Sheriff Brady says he hopes doctors will help spread the word to their patients as well.

Attorney General Andy Beshear is expected in Henderson December 15th to check the progress of the initiative.

