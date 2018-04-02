Home Indiana Evansville New Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Killing Wife & Attacking Daughters April 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A new trial date is set for the man accused of killing his wife and attacking his twin daughters at their home in Darmstadt.

During a hearing this afternoon, Clint Loehrlein’s jury trial was set for August 27th. This is the second trial set for Loehrlein because he was originally scheduled to go to trial in February.

In 2017, Loehrlein is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Sherry, and shooting both of his twin daughters and stabbing one several times.

His wife was pronounced dead at the scene and his daughters survived the attack.

Loehrlein faces several charges, including murder, two counts of aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, and two counts of attempted murder.

His pre-trial conference is set for May 2nd at 2 p.m.

