New Trial Date Set for Father Accused in Child’s Death

For the family of baby Parker Boes, Monday was the day the trial for Kwin Boes was supposed to begin but the judge and the attorneys, in this case, have now decided to push this back until June.

Boes was arrested last May after his baby, three-month-old Parker was found unresponsive while he was watching him. Parker was later taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where authorities say he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities say Boes was hiding out at his mother’s house in Patoka when he was found and since then he’s been held in the Gibson County Jail. The families were back in the courtroom Monday for another pre-trial conference. Boes appearing via video from the Gibson County Jail. 44News spoke to Parker’s mom, Jamie, who says at this point it’s something she wishes would end sooner rather than later.

“Honestly, it really don’t matter to me. He’s not going to get time I think he deserves so either way, I’m ready,” says Jamie.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have still been taking depositions in this case, but a plea deal is being considered.

Both sides are expected back in a Gibson County courtroom for a pre-trial conference at the end of May.

The trial is set to begin on June 10th.

