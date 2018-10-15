Home Indiana Evansville New Trial Date for Vanderburgh County Murder Suspect October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

A new trial date is set for one of four people arrested in connection to a murder in Evansville.

Mykel Blair’s trial is set to begin March 4th, 2019 in Vanderburgh County.

Blair is charged with murder in the death of D’Angelo White from New Year’s Day. Police say White was shot during a drug deal gone bad.

Blair was arrested along with Derrick Butts and Charissa Robinson. A fourth suspect, Noah Coleman, was also arrested in connection to the murder.

Blair is due back in court October 29th.

