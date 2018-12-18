Home Indiana Evansville New Trial Date for Man Accused of Killing Three in Police Pursuit December 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A new trial date has been set for the man accused of killing two children and their father.

Frederick McFarland’s trial was scheduled to begin December 17th in Vanderburgh County.

He is charged with resisting law enforcement in connection to the deaths of 7-month-old Prince, 2-year-old Princess Carter, and their father, Terrence Barker.

In November of 2017, police attempted to stop McFarland while he was driving but say he kept going. This resulted in him crashing into Janae Carter’s vehicle on Linwood and Monroe Avenue, killing the three victims.

McFarland’s trial date is now set for April 15th in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

