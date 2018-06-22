Home Indiana Evansville New Trial Date for Man Accused of Deadly Evansville Shooting June 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A new trial date has been set for Caleb Singer, the suspect involved in a deadly Evansville shooting back in March.

Singer’s trial was originally set for September 10th, but has been moved to October 1st at 8:00AM.

Evansville police believe Singer was upset about a breakup with his girlfriend, and was upset she was spending time with another man.

Witnesses told police that they saw Singer approach the victim, Nicholas Belcher, while he was sitting in his vehicle and shot him in the head.

Singer was arrested the following morning in Bowling Green, Kentucky around 2:00AM.

