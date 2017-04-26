Home Kentucky New Traffic System at Intersection in McLean County April 26th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky Pinterest

A new traffic warning system is up and running at the intersection of US 431 and Kentucky 85 in Mclean County, making the intersection safer. The new system includes a sign with a light that warns drivers of oncoming traffic, using the same technology used in traffic light sensors.

Traffic officials say the type of accidents prompted this change, not just the number of accidents.

According to Kentucky transportation officials, drivers have stopped at the stop signs, but pull into oncoming traffic. This intersection is the second in the entire state to use this system.

