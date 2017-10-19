Home Kentucky New Traffic Signal In Owensboro On KY 54/Leitchfield Road October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

There’s a new traffic signal in owensboro. The light is located on KY 54/Leitchfield Road at the intersection of Hayden Road and Alvey Park Drive.

This new traffic light will be placed in flashing mode so drivers can become familiar with the location. Once paving is complete along KY 54/Leitchfield Road, a date will be announced for the light to be fully activated.

This will help with traffic flow at what will be the entrance to the new Gateway Commons Development along Hayden Road between KY 54 and KY 603/Pleasant Valley Road.

KYTC will let drivers know when the light is ready to go into full operation.

