New Traffic Signal Activated in Owensboro

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet activates a new traffic signal in Owensboro. This light is at the intersection of KY-144 East 4th Street and KY-2830 just west of U.S. 60 Exit 21 Owensboro Interchange. The signal was activated Thursday around 10 a.m.

The new signal has been in flashing mode for the last week so drivers could become familiar with the new light.

The light has switched to its full green-yellow-red mode, and a new turn lane will be opened at the intersection.

On average about 8,000 vehicles travel through this intersection.

