New Traffic Laws Taking Effect in Illinois Sunday

Drivers in Illinois will soon have to change lanes for more than just emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road. The new law takes effect Sunday as an expansion of “Scott’s Law.”

Drivers in Illinois already must slow down or change lanes for stopped emergency vehicles, but now drivers must also slow down and change lanes for any vehicle pulled onto the side of the road.

In addition to the “Move Over” law expansions, drivers could also face jail time for speeding in construction zones.

Speeding 26 to 35 miles over the speed limit is now a Class B misdemeanor in Illinois.

