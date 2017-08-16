Home Kentucky New Track and Field in Owensboro Impacts Students, Community August 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A new track and field in Owensboro is making a huge impact on students and the community. Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Health, and Kentucky Wesleyan College have come together to make this new facility a reality.

The track and field will be used for the Owensboro Middle School and Owensboro High School track and Cross Country teams, as well as the OMS football and soccer teams.

The facility will also double as the home of the KWC track and field team, and it will also be open to the public.

Owensboro Health Steve Johnson said, “It’s not just the track meets that will be fabulous, and the football games, but what are some other programs that can reach out into the community to address some of the diseases that we face such as childhood diabetes, and heart disease, and obesity, and activity for the kids. Those kinds of things will be neat to kind of work with this facility as well.”

The track will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings for public use, and the area’s first intercollegiate track and field meet will be hosted there this spring.

