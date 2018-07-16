New Town Marshall in Troy, Indiana
According to our media partner, the Perry County News, the position of Town Marshall has been filled in Troy, Indiana by Micah Johnson.
Johnson is a full time dispatcher for Tell City, and is taking up the position after it staying vacant for nearly a year.
He has also served as a reserve officer for Cannelton Police and the Perry County Sherriff’s Department, even briefly serving as Cennelton’s Canine officer.
“Thanks for the opportunity. I promise to serve the town and its citizens in every way I can,” Jackson said after accepting his oath of office from Clerk-Treasurer Jane Efinger-Hayden.
At the swearing in on Wednesday, Jackson said he will work to address complaints about tall grass, junk and animals at various locations around town.