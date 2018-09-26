Home Indiana New Superintendent Chosen by Webster County School Board September 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Webster County School District will soon have a new superintendent and Monday, she shared her plans for the district moving forward.

Earlier this week, the Webster County School Board announced Rhonda Callaway is taking over for current superintendent Georgiann McCord who plans to retire December 1st.

Callaway has spent 25 years working in education as a science teacher as well as an elementary, middle and high school principal. Now, Callaway is looking toward the future.

“I am more than humbled. I am thrilled I’m excited. I’m so passionate about our school district and the journey that we’ve been on. This is just my fifth year but it’s like the community and schools that embraced me since the time I arrived,” says Callaway.

Callaway currently works as the deputy assistant superintendent of Webster County Schools.

