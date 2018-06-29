44News | Evansville, IN

New Superintendent Chosen by Mclean County School Board

June 29th, 2018 Kentucky

Tommy Burrough has been named the new Superintendent of McLean County Schools by the McLean County School Board.

Burrough was Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County School, and before that an administrator for Apollo High School and a teacher/ principle at Mclean County Schools.

He will be replacing Terry Hayes, who is currently on paid leave until October 31st, after which his resignation will take affect.

Hayes’s resignation came after the school board suspended him following allegations of harassment against another employee in March of this year.

 

