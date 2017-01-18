Home Indiana A New Super Bug Spreading Throughout Hospitals and Retirement Homes January 18th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

Their very name sounds like something out of a science fiction novel, but healthcare professionals in Indiana and across the country are sounding the alarm over superbugs. Its a problem Indiana physicians say could have been avoided.

A new study released earlier this week said a new strain of super bugs called CRE is spreading throughout hospitals and retirement homes. It’s caused more than 9,300 infections and 600 deaths over the past year alone.

Infectious disease experts say part of the problem is that more and more people are going to places like emergency rooms when they’re sick. Once they’re here, they’re getting antibiotics.

That causes bacteria to mutate into drug resistant strains untreatable with antibiotics currently available.

Dr. Mark Bochan says, “these current forms of bacteria that we’re seeing have limited options and in some cases have no options.

Experts say it’s extremely important to ask your doctor if an antibiotic is really needed. Ultimately, one of the best ways to combat a super bug may be to prevent it from spreading, so the basics like hand washing and wiping things down is key.

