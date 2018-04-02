New Spudz-N-Stuff Location To Open In The Tri-State

Spudz-N-Stuff will be opening a new location in Evansville. This fourth location will be housed at the former City Taco on Washington Avenue.

For the past two months, the owner has been working on getting the building ready for a potential opening date of April 9th.

This new location will have seating for 49 people and it will include a covered patio area.

There are three other locations; North First Avenue near Target, Boonville-New Harmony Road, and Newburgh.

Comments

comments