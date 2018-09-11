New Sponsorship Needed For Regional Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is one of the longest running student competitions in the United States. Since 1925, boys and girls from all over the country spell their way through local competitions, regionals, and finally Nationals.

For Swathi Menon, spelling the word “impedimenta” was her ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“Wow. I didn’t really react much,” says Swathi Menon, Tri-State Spelling Bee Regional winner. “I wasn’t used to getting the thought in my head.”

Menon is one of the many area students who participated in the Spelling Bee which was formerly sponsored by the Courier and Press, who will no longer sponsor.

“We have more than a hundred schools that typically enroll in our program so, certainly a lot of interest in the Spelling Bee program in the Evansville area,” says Valerie Miller, Scripps National Spelling Bee spokesperson.

Miller says they are searching for a new local sponsor to help create opportunities to grow and learn for students. Like the Courier and Press, the new sponsor will manage the regional competition as well as fund travel expenses for the regional winner and one parent.

“They talk about a once in a lifetime opportunity so we certainly want to have that available in our communities, especially one like Evansville where there’s such a strong program and history of Spelling Bees,” says Miller.

Some say having a sponsor allows students to make their dream a reality.

“It’s a great good will opportunity for a local organization to be affiliated with the Scripps National Spelling Bee and what a wonderful opportunity that creates for kids in that Evansville area,” says Miller.

Jeanette Lindauer, Menon’s former principle at Perry Heights Middle School, says “We feel that it important for our students to have the chance to experience a spelling bee, especially at the national level if they qualify. Many families would not be able to make the trip without the sponsorship.”

Menon agrees.

“I hope that someone will sponsor this and give other kids the chance to have this experience,” says Menon.

The next Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held May 2019.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the Regional Spelling Bee can click here.

