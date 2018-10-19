New Spirits Haunt Newburgh’s Ghost Walks!

Residents and visitors of Newburgh are aware of the city’s beauty, but are they aware of its spooky secrets?

The 2018 Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks have returned!

The Ghost Walks feature stories that are rooted in history, having been gleaned from old newspaper articles and family legends.

Individuals who come to the event will get to have an interactive encounter with history, as well as hear about the spookier side of Historic Newburgh.

And this year features all new ghosts and their tales!

Here’s your sneak peek at this year’s specters.





Ghost: Hello, my name is Galen, and I’m going to tell you one, final ghost story.

GRETCHIN: STROLL THROUGH NEWBURGH IN OCTOBER, AND YOU’LL BE GREETED BY SPOOKY SPECTERS…

Confederate Ghost: My conglomerates are out hunting those miserable bushwhackers.

GRETCHIN:…WHO HAUNT THE HISTORIC TOWN, AND ITS’ CITIZENS, WITH THEIR HAIR RAISING HISTORIES.

Captain Ghost: More than 150 years ago, a terrible tragedy occurred here on the Ohio, right down around the corner by the mouth of the Green River.

Haunted, Historic Newburgh is completely packed. If you think of our quaint, little town, just about every building has a story.

Ghost: One day, Lord Latham got called to urgent business in England.

He demanded that Lady Latham and Anne accompany him, but Anne was quite ill and could not travel.

Every spot has a story, even a little bit of a presence in that; everything from haunted State Bank to Exchange Hotel, all has a little history behind it.

GRETCHIN: THINK YOU KNOW THESE TALES?

This year, I’m super excited that we have excellent, new, young actors; we have some of the old favorites coming back. We’ve added a few new stories on the State and Water tours, and we added a completely different new tour that’s a hayride tour. We have about 11 new stories on the hayride tour, and we’re excited to see how that goes.

Captain Ghost: There were more than 100 poor souls who dies that night, all because of one man’s total disregard for others.

Excited for the Newburgh Ghost Walks?

Join in the spooky fun tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday.

My favorite was always the Confederate Soldier and the story of how Newburgh was taken without a shot, but I’m really looking forward to the new stories!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments