New Spa and Boutique Opening in Dubois County

The town of Huntingburg is getting a new spa and boutique. Lush Aesthetics and Boutique is opening in the 500 block of East 4th Street in Huntingburg. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony next Tuesday, May 16th at 11 a.m.

Lush is a spa and Boutique, and will offer several services, including facials, massages as well as home decor. The official launch party is set for Tuesday, May 16th through Saturday, May 20th.

People will have a chance to enter drawings for free services and discounts.

