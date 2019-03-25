New Small Screen Releases

Being a binge watcher, you have to stay on top of what’s being released so you don’t find yourself in a show hole.

You’ll be adding check marks so these new shows appear in your watch list…Netflix and Hulu dropped a lot of content over the weekend, mainly movies and originals.

Here’s what’s new…

The entire third season of “Cardinal” was released on Hulu Friday.

The CTV series, starring Billy Campbell will pick up after the events of the season 2 finale that saw John Cardinal discovering the suicide of his wife.

He’s accepted the suicide…until taunting notes begin arriving.





It’s autumn in this year’s series, that returns to Algonquin Bay, as Cardinal and his partner investigate a double murder.

Their investigation will also see them crossing paths with a doomsday cult.

There are 6 episodes in this installment, and production has already begun on season 4.

The MTV original show that tackles the mystery and complexities of dating in a digital world “Catfish” season 7 was released on Hulu yesterday.

This show brings together couples who’ve interacted solely through LCD screens.

Over the course of months they’ve supposedly fallen in love — but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time, or if they ever do?

I thought, ‘Cool! Mom found a nice dude!’ But when I said that I wanted to meet the guy, she got all weird. She keeps saying he’s ‘busy’. Too busy to take my mom on a date? Come on!

Each episode is an investigation into whether or not the other participant in the virtual relationship is legitimate or if they are, in fact, a “catfish”.

There are 28 new episodes in this season.

They’ve also been dropped to YouTube, where you can expect to pay about two bucks a show.

Tomorrow, everyone’s favorite animal doctor is back in the building!

Hulu will release the season 7 premiere of Doctor K’s Exotic Animal ER.

This Nat-Geo Wild original series follows the veterinarians and staff of the Broward Avian and Exotic Animal Hospital, as they try to patch up people’s pets.

There is no such thing as a boring day at Doctor K’s Exotic Animal ER, where Dr. K and her skilled staff treat everything from hedgehogs to pot-bellied pigs, pythons, swans, tortoises, and even skunks.

There will be 12 episodes and the best thing is the names of the episodes, like Hide ‘n’ Snake, All’s Quail That Ends Well, and Rat-boot-touille.

Netflix is releasing a ton of original content…including the latest tragic and true series from India, “Delhi Crime”.





Delhi Crime is inspired by the true case of a fatal gang-rape that took place in New Delhi, India but drew attention from around the world.

At the 2019 Sundance Film Festival where the series premiered, the first two episodes were described as “intense” and “addictive”.

In December 2012 a couple was brutally attacked on a private bus, the woman succumbed to her injuries within the month.

Delhi Crime, a fact-based police procedural, details the devastating crime and follows the dramatic aftermath of the investigation in a seven-episode series.

This procedural focuses on the type of horrifying sex crime that Law and Order: Special Victims Unit has built nearly 450 episodes around… chew on that figure for a couple of seconds.

Also available on Netflix as of yesterday, “Most Beautiful Thing”.

The year is 1959, the first bossa nova chords are being played, and Rio de Janeiro is the place where everyone wants to be.

But as soon as Malu arrives in the city, she discovers that she was abandoned and robbed by her husband.

You know what I think? Never let your husband control your money. Or your life.

Heartbroken and distraught, Malu now has two choices accept her fate or choose to fight it.

An encouraging, feminist-driven tale of rediscovering one’s independence, dreams, and identity, all seven episodes of Most Beautiful Thing season 1 are out now.

Each part has a runtime of 50 minutes and you can binge-watch the entire show at one go.

Also released this weekend on Netflix, Remastered: The Miami Showband Massacre, Selling Sunset and The Dirt.

Make sure to add these to your list today.

Happy binge watching!

