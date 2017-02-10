Home Indiana New Sites to be Added to Historic Tri-State Tourism Trail February 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

In honor of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday Sunday, the Indiana Office of Tourism Development will relaunch a new and improved Tri-State tourism trail. The Lincoln Heritage Trail highlights significant places to Lincoln’s story in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. This initiative is in conjunction with the tourism offices in Kentucky and Illinois.

Lincoln City, Indiana is where Lincoln spent his boyhood from age seven to 21. The Lincoln Heritage Trail charts Lincoln’s life from birth to adulthood and his time in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois before becoming the 16th president.

Indiana sites now included on the trail:

– Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial

Visit the cabin site memorial featuring a bronze casting of logs and fireplace which symbolizes a cabin the Lincolns began building.

Visit the Memorial Visitor Center, which features five sculptured panels, marking significant periods in Lincoln’s life.

Walk in Lincoln’s footsteps on the Trail of Twelve Stones, which begins at the Lincoln Living Historical Farm and ends near Pioneer Cemetery where Lincoln’s mother is buried.

– Lincoln State Park

Walk 10 miles of hiking trails, view two scenic lakes and visit an interpretive center to help you experience early life of settlers in southern Indiana.

– William Jones historic home

Take a guided tour of this restored 1834 Federal-design home of the merchant employer of Lincoln.

– Indiana State Museum

The Indiana State Museum features several artifacts from Abraham Lincoln’s early years in Indiana.

For more information about the trail and each state’s tourism offices, visit Lincoln Adventures.

