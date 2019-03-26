New on the Silver Screen This Week

Lots of great flicks headed to the silver screen this week.

First up, the Tim Burton re-make of the Disney classic, “Dumbo”!

And now, introducing our world famous flying elephant!

A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.

Tim Burton’s live-action remake is different in many ways from its predecessor…

This time around the emphasis is on a set of human characters who did not appear in the original telling.

And the animals don’t speak.

It’s a human story with animals in it, rather than a story about animals with humans in the background.





Also out this week…

The Beach Bum follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules.

The film has already received mixed reviews, being called a, “fun-for-a-while attempt ” and “a sustained and inventive piece of style-over-substance filmmaking”.

I told you, they’re all over the place!

What you need to know?

The film boasts that it is a raunchy ride hazed in marijuana smoke.

The Beach Bum co-stars Snoop Dogg, and Zac Efron.

Looking to take the family to see a fun flick?

How to Train Your Dragon 2: The Hidden World is in theaters now.

Beyond the edge of the world lies the home of the dragons. And I believe that it’s your destiny to one day, to find this hidden world.

When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, he must seek “the hidden world”, a secret dragon utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.

Like its big-screen predecessor, this is an epic 3-D adventure with dazzling visuals and gripping action sequences that will appeal to even older kids and teens.

That’s what you can look forward to this week, when you head out for a date with the silver screen.

