New Sign Up Outside St. Vincent Hospital

A new sign is up outside St. Vincent, formally St. Mary’s Hospital. It took roughly an hour to hoist the logoed St. Vincent Evansville sign into place. Crews have been working for the last several weeks to remove St. Mary’s signs and prepare for the new ones.

Officials said the signs will save money for the hospital in the long run since they are more energy efficient and easier to maintain.

The monument sign on Washington Avenue is temporary. It will get a whole new version in the coming weeks.

