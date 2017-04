A new sign went up in Evansville Wednesday for Berry Global, the company formerly known as Berry Plastics.

The renaming of the company is a representation of its international presence, and the change goes into effect Thursday.

Revenues have increased from less than $25 million, when the company was established in 1983, to more than $7 billion last year.

Berry plans to still be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the same symbol.

