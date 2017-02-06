Home Indiana Evansville New Sheriff’s Command Post Is Closer To Becoming A Reality February 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

After years in the making, a plan that should save the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office thousands of dollars a year is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Vanderburgh County Council votes unanimously to give the green light to a new command post for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says after 23 years, the team has outgrown its current building. The sheriff’s office doesn’t even own its current location, but they pay a little more than $100,000 a year in rent. The new facility will save the sheriff’s office about $40,000 a year.

Now that the sheriff’s office has approval for the new command post to be built next to the jail, the plan goes to to the building authority. That agency needs to approve the lease for the building.

